Webinar series to focus on range and pasture management

Ranchers use grazing to not only manage but improve vegetation and tree health. Photo courtesy Upper Arkansas Conservation District



LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will host a six-part webinar series this fall to help landowners and livestock producers better understand how to identify, grow and manage grasses in pastures and rangelands. From the comfort of your computer, interact with participants and presenters and gather information specific to your pasture’s location.



The Knowing, Growing and Grazing Grass webinar series will run Monday and Thursday evenings, Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. MT (7:30 to 8:45 p.m. CT). Two optional sessions will also be held on Oct. 21 and 28. The course is limited to 30 participants.



“This series will give producers a solid foundation in range and pasture management,” said Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension educator and program coordinator. “Whether it’s plant identification, understanding stocking rates or using drought insurance tools, participants will leave with practical, usable information.”



THE WEBINAR TOPICS

Topics covered in the series will include:

Plant identification and learning to recognize desirable grass species

Management practices to improve forage production and plant vigor

Understanding and calculating stocking rates

Using tools like USDA Web Soil Survey and Rangeland Analysis Platform to estimate forage production

Developing grazing plans and managing drought risk through Pasture, Rangeland and Forage insurance

Participants are invited to submit their plant photos for identification. All webinars will be interactive and recorded for later viewing.

The registration fee is $100 per person and includes a copy of Grassland Plants of South Dakota and the Northern Great Plains and a printed resource notebook featuring Nebraska Extension NebGuides and Circulars. Materials will be mailed ahead of the course.

Registration is due by Oct. 1 to ensure materials arrive in time. To register, visit:https://go.unl.edu/Knowing_Grass .

A computer and internet connection are required to participate.



For more information, contact Aaron Berger at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .