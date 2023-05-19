Webinar to address beef cattle production challenges

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University beef extension specialists plan to host a series of four producer-oriented webinars in late-May and early-June to address production challenges amid ongoing drought throughout Kansas. Webinars are scheduled for Wednesdays at 11 a.m. CT on May 24, May 31, June 7 and June 14.

Topics of discussion, presenters and registration links include:

May 24: Using Basis and Margin Tools for Making Real World Ranch Management Decisions During Drought, Brett Crosby, Custom Ag Solutions, https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeefBasis

May 31: Use of KSU’s Beef Replacement Decision Aide in Assessing Herd Expansion and Contraction, Glynn Tonsor, K-State Department of Agricultural Economics, https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeefReplacements

June 7: Strategies for Feeding Cows with Limited Forages, Jason Warner, K-State Extension cow-calf specialist. https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeefFeeding

June 14: Feeding and Managing Early Weaned Calves, Justin Waggoner, K-State beef systems specialist, https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeefWean

As of May 11, all but 11 counties in Kansas are abnormally dry or classified in some degree of drought. Many counties have experienced persistent severe drought since late 2021. Not only have producers dealt with forage shortages, high forage and feed ingredient costs, and toxic forages, but water quality and availability is also an issue for some.

While many producers have responded by liquidating, questions remain on how to best manage cattle going forward in difficult environments. Our goal is to provide information that will aid producers in making informed decisions to not only manage the near-term challenges but enable them to be well positioned when conditions improve.

All webinars are free to attend, but registration is required. Webinars will be recorded and available for later viewing online at KSUBeef.org soon after the live recording.

More information is available from Warner at (785) 532-1460 or jasonwarner@ksu.edu ; or Sandy Johnson at (785) 462-6281 or sandyj@ksu.edu .