WEBO Angus

Buttons York and Lex Madden getting ready to sell bulls.
SaleReport2-RFP-040725
  • TFP Rep: Jaramie McLean
  • Date of Sale: 04/01/2025
  • Location: At the ranch, Lusk, Wyo.
  • Auctioneer: Lex Madden
  • Averages:
    Sale Averages:

    15 2-year-old Angus bulls averaged $6,833
    3 2-year-old Hereford bulls averaged $4,500
    76 yearling Angus bulls averaged $7,559

    Highlights:

    Lot 493 sold for $15,500 to Crow Valley Ranch from Carpenter, Wyo.; WEBO Big Chex 493; 3/14/24; Reg: *21188430; Sire: +*Moore Big Chexs 481A; Dam: #WEBO Nighthawk 8164

    Lot 4149 sold for $15,000 to C 3 Land and Livestock from Casper, Wyo.; WEBO Resilient 4149; 3/14/24; Reg: *21188409; Sire: *WEBO Resilient 2126; Dam: *WEBO Blackcap 2113

    Lot 496 sold for $14,500 to Joe Netz from Lusk, Wyo.; WEBO Justified 496; 3/9/24; Reg: 21188437; Sire: WEBO Justified 2136; Dam: WEBO Rachel 8114

    Lot 467 sold for $14,000 to Rolling Pin Ranches from Douglas, Wyo.; WEBO Confidence 467; 4/5/24; Reg: *21181226; Sire: McD Confidence 035; Dam: #WEBO Blackcap 9120

    Lot 4178 sold for $12,000 to Page Land and Cattle from Mitchell, Neb.; WEBO Commerce 4178; 3/18/24; Reg: *21182988; Sire: *Connealy Commerce; Dam: *WEBO Rainfall 145
  • Comments:
    With a little rain throughout the day to keep the spring optimism high, the annual WEBO Angus bull sale went off without a hitch. The WEBO Angus crew put together a great set of bulls for this year’s sale. The crowd showed up to pick out their favorites. WEBO Angus had a successful day, congratulations on the sale.
