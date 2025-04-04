WEBO Angus
- TFP Rep: Jaramie McLean
- Date of Sale: 04/01/2025
- Location: At the ranch, Lusk, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Lex Madden
- Averages:
Sale Averages:
15 2-year-old Angus bulls averaged $6,833
3 2-year-old Hereford bulls averaged $4,500
76 yearling Angus bulls averaged $7,559
Highlights:
Lot 493 sold for $15,500 to Crow Valley Ranch from Carpenter, Wyo.; WEBO Big Chex 493; 3/14/24; Reg: *21188430; Sire: +*Moore Big Chexs 481A; Dam: #WEBO Nighthawk 8164
Lot 4149 sold for $15,000 to C 3 Land and Livestock from Casper, Wyo.; WEBO Resilient 4149; 3/14/24; Reg: *21188409; Sire: *WEBO Resilient 2126; Dam: *WEBO Blackcap 2113
Lot 496 sold for $14,500 to Joe Netz from Lusk, Wyo.; WEBO Justified 496; 3/9/24; Reg: 21188437; Sire: WEBO Justified 2136; Dam: WEBO Rachel 8114
Lot 467 sold for $14,000 to Rolling Pin Ranches from Douglas, Wyo.; WEBO Confidence 467; 4/5/24; Reg: *21181226; Sire: McD Confidence 035; Dam: #WEBO Blackcap 9120
Lot 4178 sold for $12,000 to Page Land and Cattle from Mitchell, Neb.; WEBO Commerce 4178; 3/18/24; Reg: *21182988; Sire: *Connealy Commerce; Dam: *WEBO Rainfall 145
- Comments:
With a little rain throughout the day to keep the spring optimism high, the annual WEBO Angus bull sale went off without a hitch. The WEBO Angus crew put together a great set of bulls for this year’s sale. The crowd showed up to pick out their favorites. WEBO Angus had a successful day, congratulations on the sale.
