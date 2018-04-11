Website launches to defend glyphosate from Prop 65

A website called "Fix Prop 65" has been launched to campaign against the listing of glyphosate as cancer-causing under California's Prop 65 law, which requires warnings to consumers about chemicals "known" to cause cancer.

A federal judge in February temporarily barred California environmental officials from requiring cancer warnings on food products that contain traces of the herbicide glyphosate.

"The Ag Defense Alliance agrees with the worldwide scientific community and government regulatory agencies everywhere that glyphosate is safe for use, and that listing it under Prop 65 harms America's growers, placing them at a competitive disadvantage. This flawed regulatory decision could result in higher costs for farmers and consumers," the website says.

The members of the Ag Defense Alliance include:

» The National Association of Wheat Growers (lead plaintiff)

» Agribusiness Association of Iowa

Recommended Stories For You

» Associated Industries of Missouri

» Iowa Soybean Association

» Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry

» Missouri Farm Bureau

» National Corn Growers Association

» North Dakota Grain Growers Association

» South Dakota Agri-Business Association

» United States Durum Growers Association

» Agricultural Retailers Association

» CropLife America