Website showcases thousands of ways UNL serves Nebraska

Jentry Barrett, left, Nebraska Extension engagement zone coordinator and project leader, and Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension and chair of the Engagement Collaborative group, show the Engagement and Outreach Map, highlighting the locations where the university has worked with Nebraska communities. Photo by Russell Shaffer, IANR Media

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska’s flagship land-grant institution, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is home to dozens of departments and hundreds of programs focused on contributing to the growth and prosperity of the state. Now, the university’s Engagement Collaborative group and Nebraska Extension have launched a webpage that, for the first time, compiles the resources, services and programs the university offers to Nebraska’s communities.

For Nebraskans seeking university input, guidance and information on everything from agriculture and food systems to technology, the Community Resources Database is a one-stop shop. The hundreds of resources are organized into 20 broad categories to make finding things easier. With a few clicks, visitors can find public classes, workshops, community services, informational resources, professional development opportunities, research opportunities and even curricula ideas for school-age children. Each resource shows a summary of what it offers and includes contact information for the university staff members who oversee that resource.

“This is one way we’re living up to our land-grant mission — taking research and resources at the university and making them available to all Nebraskans,” said Jentry Barrett, the Nebraska Extension engagement zone coordinator who led the project.

ORGANIZED AND NAVIGABLE

Previously, the numerous resources were available on the university’s website, but they were scattered across individual college and department pages, making searching and locating difficult.

“Before, you had to know a program existed and where to find it,” Barrett said. “Now, everything’s in one place, organized in a way that’s easier to navigate.”

As a cross-campus team focused on achieving the goals of the university’s N2025 Strategic Plan — a plan implemented in 2020 that outlines how the university will meet its goals in making itself accessible to the state — the Engagement Collaborative serves Nebraska’s communities by utilizing the knowledge and research on campus to co-create solutions to problems statewide.

“Our community partnerships website connects Nebraskans with the people, projects and resources that make a real difference in our communities across the state, every day,” said Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension and chair of the Engagement Collaborative group.

To this end, the team also created the Engagement and Outreach Map as a companion tool to the database. While the database shares what resources are available, the map shows where the university is working with Nebraskans and their communities. Including Extension programs, research, clinics and campus-led events, the map highlights more than 3,500 engagement projects across Nebraska.

“This map shows the university is present in communities every day — bringing value and upholding our commitment to the Nebraskans,” Barrett said.

Like the university itself, the target audience for the website is everyone — community leaders, business owners, farmers and ranchers, economic developers, educators, families and the general public. Both the database and the map are updated regularly as new resources become available and new projects are completed.

“This is a living, dynamic resource,” Barrett said. “It will keep growing as we continue to serve the people of Nebraska.”