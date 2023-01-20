WEF, top secret documents and the CFS

The main topics of the World Economic Forum, held in Davos, a Swiss ski resort, were climate change, the war in Ukraine and the world economy. And, of course, its main objective is to stop coal and oil production. That drew Swedish Activist Greta Thunberg to the conference but she was there to protest saying that the Davos elite prioritized profits greed and short-term profits over people and the planet.

According to organizers of the event in attendance were, “50 heads of state, 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors and more than 600 CEOs.”

Of course, the U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry was one of those in attendance.

In many of the articles I read about the WEF, attendees paid anywhere from $25,000 to $1 million or more to go to the glitzy affair. That’s not counting how much they spent to fuel up their private jets to fly to Davos. Seems to me if they really are serious about saving the world, they would have had a Zoom meeting.

Elon Musk, billionaire maker of electric cars, who wasn’t invited to the meeting, had this to say about the WEF, “WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

But sadly, (I say tongue-n-cheek) the WEF doesn’t have the power to make laws and the world is safe from people who use more energy than a small country telling the rest of us how to live.

Last week I mentioned the secret document scandal that has resulted in a lively debate between Republicans and Democrats with each party taking a side about whose document scandal is worse Trump’s or Biden’s and sprinkled within a bit of Hillary Clinton’s history of secret document handling.

Does it really matter who was the worst or is it more important to find out what was in those documents and who had access to them other than the culprits?

I would argue the latter and add that there must be a better way to deal with secret documents, so they don’t end up scattered across the country.

This is just one more reason for people not to trust the federal government and it proves that the people in power can get away with things that if the rest of us did we would be arrested and punished.

And finally, the Colorado Farm Show will be held next week, Jan. 24-26, The Fence Post will have a booth at the show, and I plan to be there off and on to visit with our readers. The event is held at Island Grove Park in Greeley, Colo. For more information, go to https://coloradofarmshow.com/ .