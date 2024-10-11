Weisenmeyer named GM of Colorado State Fair

Andrea Wiesenmeyer has been selected as the new Colorado State Fair General Manager. Wiesenmeyer was chosen unanimously by the interview committee in part for her decade of progressive leadership experience in fairs.

Weisenmeyer grew up in the northwest corner of Iowa in a small town of about 1,000 people.

“My dad sold farm machinery, my family still farms in the family farm so I’ve lived and breathed the ag background,” she said. “Whether you were the town kid or the kid who lived on the farm, when there’s only 1,000 people in town that’s how it works.”

For the past three years, she has served as the general manager of the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo in Idaho, following five years as the marketing and partnership director for the Clay County Fair in Iowa — Iowa’s third largest fair. She is a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management, received her Certified Fair Executive credential, and has experience in all aspects of running a fair, including leading capital campaigns.

Weisenmeyer has a deep interest in the arts, kids, and agriculture and said the Colorado State Fair is an ideal mix of all things she’s deeply committed to. She said she is looking forward to getting to know and working with the existing staff that have made the Colorado State Fair successful.

“They obviously are the experts, so really in my year one coming in, I’m learning from people who have done it and done it well for a number of years,” she said. “Then hopefully we can take what they do well and maybe with some different ideas we can combine those things together and make it even better.”

Wiesenmeyer’s first day as state fair general manager will be Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. She will spend her first few weeks working from Idaho as she prepares to move her and her family to Pueblo at the end of October.

“The unanimous decision by the hiring committee to bring on Andrea Wiesenmeyer as the next GM of the Colorado State Fair says it all,” said Commissioner Kate Greenberg. “Andrea has the skills, experience, and leadership qualities to do the job. Her leadership will be key in supporting the board, staff, and being part of the Pueblo community. She is ready to lead the Colorado State Fair in its next chapter.”

A GOOD FIT

Weisenmeyer also has a background and a love for the arts, making not only the Colorado State Fair a good fit, but the Pueblo community.

“Joining the Colorado State Fair staff is a true honor. I’m excited to help celebrate the state fair’s rich traditions, bring families together to create new memories, and showcase the best of Colorado’s agriculture community,” Wiesenmeyer said. “I also can’t wait to become an active member of the Pueblo community. Pueblo’s rich culture and contemporary scene made this such an attractive opportunity for me and my family.”

The general manager position opened after the most recent GM, Scott Stoller, announced his departure after six years at the helm of the Colorado State Fair. Stoller helped lead the state fair through COVID, led the development of a 30-year master plan, launched an energized capital campaign, and grew the annual fair and year-round events.

The Colorado State Fair is an annual event that lasts for 11 days, ending on Labor Day each year. Celebrating the agricultural industry and the people and culture of Colorado, the fair hires more than 400 seasonal and temporary employees and entertains visitors with fine arts, horse, small animal, and livestock shows, exhibits and competitions, along with attractions and entertainment such as the carnival, musical events and others.

Additionally, the fair is a big economic driver for Pueblo. According to a recent Economic Impact Study, in 2021, the 11 days of the State Fair generated $43.7 million in total output which supported 506 total jobs and $14.9 million in total earnings in Pueblo County. In addition, non-fair activity in 2021 generated $11.8 million in total output which supported 106 total jobs and $4.3 million in total earnings in the county.