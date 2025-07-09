Welch, Hardin appointed to the Colorado Beef Council board of directors

DENVER — The Colorado Beef Council announces new appointments to its board of directors, Bob Welch and Logan Hardin. Both Colorado livestock industry experts were appointed to their positions by Gov. Jared Polis. Welch and Hardin will begin serving four-year terms on the Colorado Beef Council’s board, where they will be directing the state Beef Checkoff investments in research, promotion and educational efforts — all in order to increase demand for beef.

Welch will be joining the board representing beef producers, having been an active cattle rancher for nearly 20 years. Welch is also an active freelance media producer and current host of the World Championship Ranch Rodeo Sports Desk broadcast.

“The Colorado Beef Council does so much for the industry and ranching communities within the state. I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members to contribute to the future success of our industry” said Welch, who is the managing partner of Welch Brothers Cattle, LLC and a partner in Welch Cattle Company.

Hardin joins the board representing cattle feeders, and has more than a decade of experience working for Cactus Feeders at multiple locations, most recently as general manager of their operation in Burlington. He is also the current president of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, and serves as the Feeder Council Chair for the Colorado Livestock Association board of directors.

“I am honored to serve on the board of the Colorado Beef Council and look forward to helping educate consumers about what we do,” Hardin said.

“Our appointed board members are our eyes and ears on the ground around the state. Without them, the checkoff dollar wouldn’t function as it does,” said Kenton Ochsner, executive director of the Colorado Beef Council. “We are lucky to have such knowledgeable and experienced board members to influence our impact.”