Weld County 4-H to hold Showcase on Jan. 6

Have you ever wondered what 4-H is all about? Weld County 4-H is hosting a Showcase on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. in the Exhibition Building at Island Grove (525 N 15th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631). We will have hands-on activities that relate to 4-H projects for youth ages 5 to 18. Current 4-H members will also have projects that they have made available to view. Hands-on activities include robots for Cloverbuds, leathercraft, chickens, goats, shooting sports, scrapbooking and many more. This is a great opportunity to see 4-H first-hand and learn how to join.

4-H offers numerous projects for members to build those life skills ranging from entomology to rabbits, dairy cattle to cake decorating, and goats to rockets. Throughout the year, youth will work on their projects and have the opportunity to showcase them at the Weld County Fair in July. Along with projects, youth can also attend leadership conferences and events to meet others from the county and across the state.

New members have until March 1 to enroll however the earlier you join the better. Youth ages 5-18 as of Dec. 31 are eligible to participate in the program. If you have any questions about the program, 4-H Showcase or the enrollment process, please contact Kim at (970) 400-2079 or visit our website at http://www.weld4h.org.