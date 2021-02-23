Weld County Cattlemen offer scholarship

The Weld County CattleWomen are offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college junior, senior or a student studying for an advanced degree in the fall of 2021. The student needs to be a Weld County, Colorado, resident, be attending a college or trade school with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The student must be planning to attend a school full time for the 2021-22 school year, in a bachelors or graduate level program.

To apply the applicant must submit:

1. Cover sheet with name, address, and email. If address listed is not in Weld County describe how you qualify (parents address, etc)

2. One letter of reference

3. A brief statement including the following: work history, community involvement, college activities, future goals.

4. A one page essay on “How I could positively influence the beef industry with my chosen major.”

5. Copy of college transcript.

Send completed application to Sallie Miller, 48335 CR 83, Briggsdale, CO 80611 or smiller@wigginstel.com .

Due date is April 15, 2021