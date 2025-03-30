Weld County CattleWomen offering scholarship

The Weld County CattleWomen are offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college junior, senior or a student studying for an advanced degree in the fall of 2025. The student needs to be a Weld or Larimer County, Colorado resident, or have parents/grandparents that are Weld/Larimer County residents, and be attending college with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The student must be planning to attend a school full time for the 2025-2026 school year, in a bachelors or graduate level program. Applications are due by May 1, 2025

To apply the applicant must submit:

Cover Sheet with name, address, and email. If address listed is not in Weld/Larimer County describe how you qualify (parents address, etc) A 1 page essay on “How I plan to positively influence the beef industry with my chosen major.” Resume, not more than one page, including the following: work history, community involvement, college activities, future goals. Two letters of reference Copy of college transcript.

Send completed application to Sallie Miller, 49087 CR 83, Briggsdale, CO 80611 or smiller@wigginstel.com by May 1, 2025.