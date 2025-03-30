YOUR AD HERE »

Weld County CattleWomen offering scholarship

News |

Weld County CattleWomen

The Weld County CattleWomen are offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college junior, senior or a student studying for an advanced degree in the fall of 2025. The student needs to be a Weld or Larimer County, Colorado resident, or have parents/grandparents that are Weld/Larimer County residents, and be attending college with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The student must be planning to attend a school full time for the 2025-2026 school year, in a bachelors or graduate level program. Applications are due by May 1, 2025

To apply the applicant must submit:

  1. Cover Sheet with name, address, and email. If address listed is not in Weld/Larimer County describe how you qualify (parents address, etc)
  2. A 1 page essay on “How I plan to positively influence the beef industry with my chosen major.”
  3. Resume, not more than one page, including the following: work history, community involvement, college activities, future goals. 
  4. Two letters of reference
  5. Copy of college transcript.

Send completed application to Sallie Miller, 49087 CR 83, Briggsdale, CO 80611 or smiller@wigginstel.com by May 1, 2025.

More Like This, Tap A Topic
news
Colorado
See more

[placeholder]