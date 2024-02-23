Weld County CattleWomen scholarship
The Weld County CattleWomen are offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college junior, senior or a student studying for an advanced degree in the fall of 2024. The student needs to be a Weld County, Colorado resident, or have parents/grandparents that are Weld County residents, and be attending college with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The student must be planning to attend a school full time for the 2024-2025 school year, in a bachelors or graduate level program.
To apply the applicant must submit:
- Cover Sheet with name, address, and email. If address listed is not in Weld County describe how you qualify (parents address, etc.)
- A 1 page essay on “How I plan to positively influence the beef industry with my chosen major.”
- Resume, not more than one page, including the following: work history, community involvement, college activities and future goals.
- Two letters of reference
- Copy of college transcript.
Send completed application to Sallie Miller, 48335 CR 83, Briggsdale, CO 80611 or smiller@wigginstel.com.
Applications are due by May 1, 2024.