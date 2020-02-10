Weld County CattleWomen to award scholarship

The Weld County CattleWomen are offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college junior, senior or a student studying for an advanced degree in the fall of 2020. The student needs to be a Weld County, Colorado resident, be attending a college or trade school with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The student must be planning to attend a school full time for the 2020-21 school year, in a bachelors or graduate level program. To apply the applicant must submit:

1. Cover Sheet with name, address, and email. If address listed is not in Weld County describe how you qualify (parents address, etc)

2. Two letters of reference

3. A brief biographical statement including the following: work history, community involvement, college activities, future goals, and a brief statement on “How I could positively influence the beef industry with my chosen major.”

4. Copy of college transcript.

Send completed application to Sallie Miller, 48335 CR 83, Briggsdale, CO 80611 or smiller@wigginstel.com. Applications are due by April 15, 2020. Winners will be announced by May 15.