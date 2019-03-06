Weld County CattleWomen to award scholarship

The Weld County CattleWomen have a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college junior, senior or a student studying for an advanced degree in the fall of 2018. The student needs to be a Weld County, Colorado resident, be attending a college or trade school with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The student must be planning to attend a school full time for the 2019-20 school year, in a bachelors or graduate level program.

To apply the applicant must submit:

Two letters of reference

A brief biographical statement including the following: work history, community involvement,

college activities, future goals and a brief statement on "How I could positively influence the

beef industry with my chosen major."

Recommended Stories For You

Copy of college transcript.

Send completed application to Sallie Miller, 48335 CR 83, Briggsdale, CO 80611 or

smiller@wigginstel.com. Applications are due by April 15, 2019. Winners will be announced by May 15.