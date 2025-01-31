Weld County commissioners proclaim support for egg producers and Colorado ag

WELD COUNTY, Colorado — Weld County Commissioners unanimously proclaimed their support for House Bill 25-1074 at it Monday, Jan. 27 board meeting. House Bill 25-1074 aims to repeal standards created in House Bill 20-1343, which dictated space requirements in egg facilities.

The bill currently reads in part, “…Colorado’s cage-free egg law is driving up prices at a time when families can least afford it; with inflation pushing grocery bills to record high amounts, forcing producers to shift to expensive cage-free systems only adds to the financial strain on consumers…”

Weld County, the highest producer of poultry and eggs in the state, is home to 43 egg-poultry facilities (as registered with the Department of Agriculture), three of which are large commercial facilities providing eggs across the country.

The proclamation comes on the same day the bill is to be heard by the Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources committee.

“We support our ag community,” said Commissioner Chair Perry Buck. “The constraints of the bill approved in 2020 have not only had a negative impact on producers but also Colorado families. It’s something that we as a state can fix and should fix.”

Commissioner Pro-Tem Scott James will testify on behalf of the bill at Monday’s hearing in the state capitol.

The bill can be read on the Colorado General Assembly website at https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb25-1074 .

To learn more about where Weld County Commissioners stand on 2025 proposed state legislation, please visit the county’s legislative update page on the website at https://tinyurl.com/3p6v8hzd .