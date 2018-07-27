Weld County Fair marks 100 years of fun, food, 4-H and FFA exhibitors and more

The 100th Weld County Fair began this week, bringing 4-H and FFA exhibitors to the show ring and the exhibit building.

The fair opened officially on Wednesday with the Market Goat show. Caitlyn Anderson's goat was chosen as Grand Champion Market Lamb with Leah Fetzer in Reserve.

Thursday saw the lamb show with Cal Sidwell showing the Grand Champion and Lauren Frank showing the Reserve Champion Market Lamb.

The steers entered the show ring Friday morning with Shae Stone earning Reserve Champion Market Steer honors and Jacob Pfannebecker's steer was chosen as Grand Champion Market Steer. The breeding cattle show is Friday afternoon.

Cal Sidwell from Gill, Colo., exhibited his home-raised lambs, earning Grand Champion Crossbred Market Lamb, Supreme Breeding Sheep and Champion Junior Lamb Showmanship honors. Cal's brother, Jed, earned Champion Hampshire Market Lamb with his wether. The brothers are now preparing both cattle and lambs for the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

The Fetzer family is also preparing for the Colorado State Fair. Nate, Leah, Abby and Karsyn Fetzer all competed in various classes throughout the day, winning multiple placings at the top of their classes. Ultimately, Leah earned Reserve Champion Market Goat.

The fair continued Saturday with the hog, rabbit, and poultry shows. Sunday is the Bucket Calf Show, All Around Showmanship Contest, parade, and free barbecue. Monday is the Junior Market Livestock Sale which allows exhibitors who have qualified to sell the market animals. For a full schedule, visit weldcountyfair.com. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She lives on a farm near Wiggins, Colo., where she and her family raise cattle and show goats.