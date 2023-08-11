Weld County Farm Bureau flipping for ag youth

There are decades of history at the Weld County Farm Bureau, but one tradition really stacks up for hungry exhibitors and fairgoers. Weld County Farm Bureau has been hosting a pancake breakfast over 25 years as part of their support of youth in agriculture.

Scot Dutcher said there were FFA members and advisers from the local Roosevelt High School chapter who helped serve. For their service, WCFB is assisting them by donating to fund a trip to Indianapolis for the National Meat Judging Competition in November.

Weld County Farm Bureau Board members and FFA volunteers. (Board members pictured: Scot Dutcher (president), GeGe Ellzey (interim treasurer), Theresa Schlegel (interim secretary), Mike Schlegel, Tim Brown, Jerry Meyer, Jim Decker). Photo courtesy WCFB FFA_w_Dutchers-1

“Weld County Farm Bureau is a local agriculture policy organization,” Dutcher said. “We have a direct line through the main Colorado Farm Bureau office in Denver to lobbyists at the state and federal levels to promote and communicate important information from Weld County farmers and ranchers to elected officials. Anyone can be a Colorado Farm Bureau member. Whether you live on a farm or in the city, we all have an interest in preserving and protecting Colorado’s food production.”

Jim and Anita Decker flipping pancakes. Photo courtesy WCFB DJI_20230727_074909_313-1

He said new members are always welcome to help direct policy that allows family farmers and ranchers to be successful growing crops and livestock to feed and clothe our nation and the world.

“Weld County is a big deal,” he said. “We are the No. 1 ag producing county in the state and consistently among the top five in the nation and we want to retain that position and be represented as such.”