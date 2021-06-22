Weld County Farm Bureau presents 5 scholarships

The Weld County Farm Bureau board of directors was honored to present three graduating high school seniors and two continuing college students with $1,000 scholarships.

Hays



Scanga



Huwa



Austin Hays, son of Michael and Michelle Hays, graduated from Eaton High School with plans to attend Garden City Community College and study ag mechanics. Sam Scanga, son of John and Chauna Scanga, graduated from Highland High School. Scanga plans to attend Northeastern Junior College and major in agricultural business. Austin Huwa graduated from Wiggins High School and is the son of Brent and Tonya Huwa. He will be attending Western Oklahoma State College, then transferring to Oklahoma State University. His major will be in animal science, veterinary medicine and equine surgery. Julia Kaitlyn Becker, daughter of Carl Robert Becker and Dianne Pastelak Becker, is a sophomore at the Colorado School of Mines. Becker will be continuing her studies in environmental engineering. Ashlyn Ochsner, daughter of Kevin and Julie Ochsner, is currently majoring in animal science with a business emphasis. Ochsner will continue her studies at Texas Tech University.

Weld County Farm Bureau wishes these winners success in their future.