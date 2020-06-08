Weld County Farm Bureau presents 6 scholarships

The WCFB board of directors was honored to present five graduating high school seniors and one continuing college student with a $1,000 scholarship.

Courtney Carr and Ryleigh Carr, daughters of Jeff and Sandi Carr, are graduates of Highland High School and both plan to attend Colby Community College. Courtney will study pre-veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing. Ryleigh plans to study agribusiness. Awna Hirsch, daughter of Jake and Rebecca Hirsch, graduated from Windsor High School and plans to study animal science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Austin McCray, son of Michael and Shara McCray, is a graduate of Weld Central High School. He plans to study plant science, ag business and ag education at Aims Community College. David Sponaugle, son of Rick and Teresa Sponaugle, is a graduate of Colorado Heritage Education School System and will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Wyoming. The Collegiate Scholarship went to Brianna McBride, daughter of Scott and Shani McBride, who is attending Iowa State University and studying dairy science, food science-industry. WCFB wishes these winners every success in their future.