Weld County Junior Livestock Sale sets new record

PDC Energy, Inc., purchased Lauren Frink's grand champion lamb for $11,000.

Photo by Kyndal Reitzenstein

Buyers supported the Weld County Junior Livestock Sale exhibitors to the tune of $915,100, a new record.

Market lambs sold averaged $2,692.78 on 48 head; three turkeys averaged $3,916.66; market beef averaged $7,492.42 on 33 head; two rabbits averaged $2,325; market hogs averaged $3,589.39 on 99 head; eight chickens averaged $2,031.25; and market goats averaged $2,788.88 on 54 head sold.

PDC Energy, Inc., purchased the grand champion market lamb, exhibited by Lauren Frink, for $11,000. High Point Resources purchased Teagan Joseph’s reserve champion market lamb for $9,000. Extraction Oil and Gas purchased Jamie Bond’s grand champion turkey for $4,500. Lone Tree Services purchased Colton Steinke’s reserve champion turkey for $5,000. Creston Peak Resources purchased Jed Sidwell’s grand champion market beef for $20,000. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation purchased the reserve champion market beef, exhibited by Kara Sidwell, for $17,500. Select Energy Services-Tidal Logistics purchased Wyatt Herring’s grand champion rabbit meat pen for $2,650. Q & A Enterprises purchased the reserve champion rabbit meat pen for $2,000. G & M Implement purchased the grand champion market swine, exhibited by Cash Burnett, for $20,000. PDC Energy, Inc., purchased the reserve champion market swine, exhibited by Kylie Kayser, for $19,000. The City of Greeley purchased the grand champion market chickens, exhibited by Hazen Weber for $2,750. Noble Energy, Inc., purchased the reserve champion market chickens, exhibited by Dakota Lanning, for $2,750. Double J Meat Packing/Double J Lamb and Farmers Bank of Ault purchased the grand champion market goat, exhibited by Rylee Anderson, for $10,500. Wells Ranch purchased the reserve champion market goat, exhibited by Brookelynn Lambrecht, for $6,000.

G & M Implement supported exhibitors with a total investment of $83,700, making them the high buyer for the third out of the past four years. Mary Pfeif said she and her husband Glenn, who own the dealership with locations in Greeley and Sterling, don’t set out to be the high buyers but truly enjoy purchasing the animals that represent so much hard work.

“We need these kids to stay in agriculture,” Pfeif said. “It’s important to keep them engaged, keep them in the ag industry because we’re losing a lot of them.”

The Pfeifs have been supporting the Weld County Junior Livestock Sale since 2002 and she said they have watched some of the exhibitors grow up, making purchasing an exhibitor’s final project even more fun.

“These kids work year round for this and then they have to say goodbye to a friend,” she said. “It’s been great. 4-H and FFA are both great organizations to support.”

The Pfeifs donate some of the stock back but much of the meat is shared with their 22 employees, many of whom came through the 4-H and FFA programs themselves. They also donate a portion to the Weld Food Bank to serve those in the county struggling with hunger.

Other high purchasers (before add-ons) were Crestone Peak Resources with $58,000, Double J Lamb with $47,050, Black Horse Acres with $46,250, PDC Energy with $41,250, Vaughn Concrete Products with $41,000, and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation with $40,850.

Volume buyers were 4 Rivers Equipment with seven purchases, 5 Rivers Cattle Feeding-Gilcrest with five purchases, 5 Rivers Cattle Feeding-Kuner with four purchases, AgFinity with five purchases, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation with 11 purchases, Atlas with eight purchases, Bayswater Exploration and Production with three purchases, Bentley Welding with three purchases, Black Horse Acres with 10 purchases, Cedar Creek Wind Energy with four purchases, Creston Peak Resources with 11 purchases, DCP Midstream with eight purchases, Double J Meat Packing/Double J Lamb with 18 purchases, Ehrlich Toyota with three purchases, Extraction Oil and Gas with five purchases, Farmers Bank of Ault with four purchases, G & M Implement with 15 purchases, Greeley Nissan Volkswagon with three purchases, Gutterson Ranch with six purchases, Huwa Enterprises with three purchases, J9 Crop Insurance with 11 purchases, Lone Tree Services with four purchases, Loveland Ford Lincoln with three purchases, Oral Surgery of Greeley with three purchases, PDC Energy, Inc., with six purchases, Powers Built Structures with four purchases, Q & A Enterprises with four purchases, R & R Farms with four purchases, Rim Rock Energy Partners with three purchases, Vaughn Concrete Products with 12 purchases, and Wells Ranch with six purchases.

-Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.