Weld County Junior Livestock Sale tops $1 million

The 102nd Weld County (Colorado) Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,040,220! This accounts for $801,000 from the sale of animals and $239,220 from supporter’s individual contributions.

“Raising this amount of money is fantastic for these kids,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “The donations from buyers not only help 4-H and FFA members fund their higher education or prepare themselves for a career in agricultural production, they also show the payoff of hard work and dedication.”

This year’s sale was on Aug. 3, 2020, and is now the third top grossing sale in Colorado behind the 2019 Weld County Junior Livestock sale at $1,122,956 and the 2020 National Western Stock Show total of $1,062,000. More than 100 people watched and participated in Weld County Fair’s livestreamed event.

The grand champion market goat and market lamb owned by Karsyn Fetzer and Lauren Frink, sold for $10,000 each. Cal Sidwell’s grand champion market beef followed, selling for $9,500. This year’s reserve grand champion market lamb, owned by Madison Crider, brought in $9,250 while Blake Hopkins’ grand champion market hog and Justin Pfannebecker’s reserve grand champion market beef each garnered $9,000.

Karsyn Fetzer’s reserve grand champion market hog squealed in at $8,000 and Caitlyn Anderson’s reserve grand champion market goat brought in $4,500. Finally, Anabelle Kanzler’s grand champion chickens clucked in at $3,500, Mindi Podtburg’s reserve grand champion chickens drew $2,750, and Colton Steinke’s grand champion turkey gobbled up $2,100.

For more information on the Weld County Fair and Junior Livestock Sale, visit http://www.weldcountyfair.com.