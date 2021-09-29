Weld County offers free lead testing for well water

WELD COUNTY, Colorado — With a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory is providing Weld County residents, whose main source of drinking water is well water, the opportunity to have their water tested for lead, at no charge. To qualify, the home must have been built prior to 1988 and have either lead pipes, brass fixtures, or lead connectors (solder) in its water system.

The overall intent of the grant is to lower the rate of lead poisoning among children residing in Weld County. Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body. Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems. Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal.

Lead-based paint in homes, particularly homes built prior to 1978, is the number one source of lead poisoning in children, but lead pipes, brass plumbing fixtures, and copper pipes soldered with lead can release lead particles into tap water.

If your home meets the above criteria, and you would like to have your water tested, collection bottles and instructions can be picked up 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Friday, at the WCDPHE, 1555 N. 17th Ave., Greeley, CO. Samples are to be returned to the same location. For residents who are on a public water system, your water supplier already has a robust monitoring system in place for lead and other potential biological and chemical contaminants.

For additional questions, please call (970) 400-2215 or visit https://www.weldgov.com/Government/Departments/Health-and-Environment/Environmental-Health/Lead-Program .