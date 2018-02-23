Weld County Salmonella investigation update; 12 confirmed cases

WELD COUNTY, Colorado — The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment continues to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella illness at several locations in Weld County. The source of the outbreak is the Burrito Delight restaurant, which has voluntarily closed both of its locations in Fort Lupton and Dacono, Colo. It is still under investigation as to what is the specific source. Laboratory testing results of the employees will not be available until Monday. The investigation continues around possible food sources.

There are presently 12 confirmed Salmonella cases which occurred in February: six from two different catered events at Aims Community College; four from patrons who ate at the Fort Lupton Burrito Delight restaurant; and two from a private business that had another catered event. The restaurants are closed and the public is not at risk.

Symptoms of Salmonella illness include diarrhea, upset stomach, fever and occasionally vomiting. Symptoms typically last four to seven days, and most people recover on their own. Anyone who continues to experience symptoms should contact their health care provider. For some people, the diarrhea may become so severe they require hospitalization. Symptoms typically appear 6-72 hours after eating contaminated food and will typically last for four to seven days without treatment. However, in severe cases, the symptoms may last longer.

The Weld County Health Department has created a "Salmonella Investigation Report Update" that can be found at: http://www.weldhealth.org (Click on Health Hot Topics).

For anyone who suspects they became sick with Salmonella in February, please call the Weld County Health Department Salmonella triage line: (970) 400-2374 (staffed M-F, 8-5; messages can be left after hours).