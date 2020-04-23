Weld County statement on JBS beef plant

JBS USA and the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, in consultation with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, have put in place criteria for reopening the Greeley beef production facility on April 24, 2020, which allows for ongoing disease mitigation and containment measures including:

Sharing key messages with JBS employees.

Requiring employees to wear face masks throughout their shift. Masks will be provided by JBS.

Placing hand sanitizer throughout the production facility.

Implementing physical distancing interventions for all workers.

Increasing signage and communications in appropriate languages by JBS.

Additionally, JBS has worked with National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to fully disinfect the production facility.

Weld County and JBS have also designed a testing and containment strategy whereby employees who show symptoms during a daily entry screening process will get tested onsite. For the first five days of operations (Friday, April 24 through Tuesday, April 28) Weld County Health Department will staff a testing station onsite for two hours at the beginning of each shift (4 a.m.–6 a.m. and 2 p.m.–4 p.m.).

For additional questions, please contact Nikki Richardson at JBS: Nikki.Richardson@jbssa.com or the CDPHE Joint Information Center at media_info@state.co.us.