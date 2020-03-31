Weld County’s technology and agriculture industries on the front lines of COVID-19 battle

DENVER – As Colorado has become a hotspot for the spread of the coronavirus, several Weld County companies are on the frontlines. The region’s tech-healthcare and agriculture industries are working overtime to manufacture medical supplies for first responders across Colorado and to continually supply the state’s food chain as people “panic buy.”

“At the same time Weld County is facing severe impacts to its energy industry, our agriculture and tech-healthcare sectors are slammed trying to fuel Colorado’s needs,” said Mike Freeman, Weld County commissioner. “Companies like Genesis Plastics Technologies – which makes face shields – and Aurora Organic Dairy – an organic farm producing milk and dairy products – are on the frontlines.”

On March 18, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis created a task force to redirect manufacturing in the state toward medical equipment needed to fight Covid-19. Greeley-based Genesis Plastics Technologies is on that task force. The company provides medical-grade face masks for healthcare workers and first responders. Genesis will manufacture 1 million face shields – producing 50,000 to 60,000 per day — for Colorado’s medical professionals.

Genesis Plastics Technologies has manufactured medical equipment for more than 50 years with 40 employees. The company is located at 1226 E. 18th St. in Greeley, Colo.

Carestream Health is operating its Greeley manufacturing plants and warehouses round the clock. “Employees in our facilities are putting in long hours and extra days to be sure we are able to assist organizations that need our services,” said David C. Westgate, chairman, president and CEO for Carestream.

Westgate explains in a letter online that Carestream is utilizing its digital mobile X-ray system to help serve healthcare professionals that are providing critical care to people in urgent need of treatment. The company’s frontline field service personnel are suiting up to go into hospitals and healthcare facilities to fix equipment so patients can be cared for.

Along with Weld County’s technology industry, farmers and ranchers are also working overtime. Aurora Organic Dairy in Platteville, Colo., is a leading producer and processor for retailer brand organic milk. The company operates dairy farms and milk bottling facilities in Weld County that deliver its products directly from ‘cow to carton’ to consumers, who are “panic buying” resulting in grocers continuing to sell-out of these staples.

Several more members of the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force are from the Greeley and Northern Colorado region: Dick Monfort of ConAgra Red Meats, and Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young, who is from Greeley and a former state representative.