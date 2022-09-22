JBS, the Brazil-based meat, seafood and poultry company with an American headquarters in Greeley, Colo., has named Jason Weller as the company’s first global chief sustainability officer.

In this new role, Weller will have oversight of ESG and sustainability strategies for JBS Global, the company said in a press release datelined from Sao Paolo, Brazil, and Greeley.

Weller joins JBS from Truterra, a division of Land O’Lakes, where he helped establish one of the largest agricultural carbon credit programs in the United States and had the title of president of the famer-led sustainability business.

Earlier he served as chief of the Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. He also worked at the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, the House Budget Committee and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Weller has a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Carleton College and a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Michigan.