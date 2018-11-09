West Central States Wool Growers Convention continues through Saturday in Casper, Wyo.

You still have time to attend the West Center States Wool Growers Convention if you aren't already there. The convention ends Saturday night with the President's Banquet Reception and Dinner at 6 p.m.

This afternoon's topics include managing animals in natural disasters, controlling predators and rangeland monitoriing.

Some of the topics covered on Saturday include fever management, guardian dog solutions, mastitis in sheep, coccidiosis and brucellosis.

The convention is being held at the Ramkota Hotel. For more information, go to wyowool.com.