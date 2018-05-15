West central Youth Animal Science Field Day will be held May 24

All youth ages 8-18 years old are invited to the annual Youth Animal Science Field Day May 24, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. in Curtis, Neb., on the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture campus. Activities will focus on several different aspects of livestock production. Nebraska Extension along with NCTA and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Animal Science Department assist with the field day. Participants will work on important life skills such as critical thinking and decision making, while attending seven different sessions taught by Extension educators and NCTA faculty. Session topics include: Plant Identification/What Livestock eat or do not eat, Animal Feeds and Feeding, Pests and Insects Beneficial to Livestock, Meat Science, Horse Color Genetics, Animal Psychology, Livestock Skill-a-thon and more. The event is a great opportunity for all youth to learn more about the livestock industry and meet animal science professionals. Youth will also increase their basic understanding of science, agricultural literacy, and technology. They will be able to apply science skills to their 4-H and FFA projects and explore careers related to animal science.

This non-competitive field day event will be two separate tracts dividing the youth by age so the older youth can explore animal science topics in more depth. Organizers will combine youth into small groups where they will be encouraged to work together throughout the day as they rotate through the seven stations. The stations are designed to be learning experiences in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

The Nebraska Extension West Central District Youth Animal Science Field Day registration is 9:15-9:45 a.m. followed by a welcome at 9:45 a.m. Stations start at 10 a.m. and wrap up by 4 p.m. Preregistration is encouraged and due by May 18. Register online at: https://go.unl.edu/yasfd or call Nebraska Extension-Frontier County at (308) 367-4424. There is a $5 fee for all youth/adult participants which covers all educational materials and lunch. This fee is payable ahead to your local Extension Office or at check-in the morning of the event. (Make checks out to Frontier County 4-H Council.) The Frontier County 4-H Council will provide lunch.

The field day is sponsored by the Nebraska Extension West Central Research and Extension District, NCTA, Nebraska 4-H, UNL Animal Science Department and Nebraska Extension-Frontier County. For more information, call Nebraska Extension-Frontier County at (308) 367-4424.

Those youth interested in livestock judging are invited to come one day early for NCTA's Standard of Excellence Livestock Judging Camp on May 23. Youth can find more information and register online at the following link: https://www.smore.com/7vgx2-ncta-livestock-judging-camp or contact UNL-NCTA division chair-animal science/ag education Douglas Smith at (308) 367-5286.