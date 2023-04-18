West Coast port ‘uncertainty’ of concern to agriculture

Steenhoek continued, “A significant volume of fresh fruits and vegetables are exported via container from West Coast ports. Of particular concern to the soybean and grain industry is the significant amount of meat and poultry exports that are shipped via refrigerated container through West Coast ports en route to Asian customers. Any harm to the U.S. meat and poultry industry will be harmful to U.S. soybean and grain farmers.”

Steenhoek noted that the Soy Transportation Coalition does not take a side in the negotiations.

“We simply encourage a quick and lasting resolution to the contract discussions,” Steenhoek said. “Effective supply chains are a two-way street. Those who assist with handling and transporting freight expect reliable commitments and predictions from shippers. Shippers, in turn, expect the transportation providers — including ports and dockworkers — to provide predictable and reliable service in moving freight from its origin to its destination. Unfortunately, West Coast ports are currently not providing that predictability and reliability. We are hopeful that this two-way street can soon be restored to the benefit of agriculture and the broader economy.”