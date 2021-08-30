West Greeley Conservation District to hold symposium Nov. 3-4 in Greeley, Colo.

The West Greeley Conservation District is in the process of planning their 2021 Northeastern Colorado Progressive Ag Symposium. As you know we scheduled this event in 2020 but due to the COVID shutdown we had to cancel. This year we have scheduled the symposium for Nov. 3-4, 2021. Our venue has changed as we decided to hold the symposium at the Double Tree Hotel, downtown Greeley. Exhibitor booth size will be smaller than what we would have had available at Island Grove. Most of the booth spaces will be pipe and drape 6’(D)X6’(W) with some being 6’(D)X8’(W).

General emphasis of the symposium has not changed from last year and can be described as:

Innovations to agricultural production including soil health principles, regenerative ag, conservation tillage, and associated nutrient and pest management techniques.

The symposium format will be similar to last year’s planned event where we will start each day with a keynote speaker for the first hour in the main ballroom and then have breakout sessions for the rest of the day. Breakouts will afford each speaker one hour of presentation time and a full half-hour between speakers to visit exhibitor booths, plus an hour for lunch. There is no charge for booth space and a free lunch for all participants will be provided each day.

With the above stated, I am requesting and sincerely hope that you will consider joining our symposium as an exhibitor. The primary ask is that you respond to this request as soon as possible with a target date of Aug. 20, 2021, as to if you will be setting up a booth at the event. Please contact Leroy “Roy” Hall at (970) 534-2321 or (970)534-8805 if you have questions or need additional information.