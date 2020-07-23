Western Growers’ Puglia named to advisory committee

Puglia



Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers, has been appointed to the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee.

Puglia and other committee members advise the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative on trade policy matters, including the operation of existing trade agreements and negotiations of new agreements.

“International markets are vital to the growth of the fresh produce industry, accounting for more than $23 billion in fruit, vegetable and tree nut sales in 2019,

Puglia said in a news release. “However, tariff and non-tariff barriers continue to restrict access to key export destinations.”

Puglia said in the release he looks forward to working with other committee members “to help formulate durable trade policies that benefit our domestic growers.”