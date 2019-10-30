Western Growers respond to introduction of Farm Workforce Modernization Act

IRVINE, Calif. – In response to the introduction of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act by Representatives Zoe Lofgren and Dan Newhouse, Western Growers President and CEO Tom Nassif issued the following statement:

“On behalf of Western Growers members, farmers across the country who depend on an adequate supply of labor for their livelihoods, and American consumers who prefer a safe and secure domestic food supply, we wish to thank Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Dan Newhouse (R.-Wash.) for approaching the agricultural labor crisis in a thorough, practical and bipartisan manner.

“The Farm Workforce Modernization Act addresses two critical needs for American agriculture — to retain existing, experienced workers and to ensure a reliable future flow of guest workers. Furthermore, after a satisfactory transition period, the bill includes E-Verify for agricultural employers, demonstrating the commitment our industry has made toward a long-term labor solution.

“The introduction of this bill, which is the product of many months of dedicated work and careful negotiation between legislators, staff, and key stakeholders, constitutes an agreement that few thought was possible. However, this is just the beginning. What lies ahead is a very important process that will require the support of both political parties and the president.

“The Farm Workforce Modernization Act has the resounding support of the agriculture community, and contains principles that have historically received backing on both sides of the aisle. We, along with our Congressional champions and partners in the Agriculture Workforce Coalition, commit ourselves to moving the Farm Workforce Modernization Act forward this legislative session.”