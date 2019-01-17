Western Growers’ statement on Agricultural Worker Program Act of 2019

IRVINE, Calif. – California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Zoe Lofgren introduced a bill today that would provide a path to citizenship for certain farmworkers. In response, Western Growers' President and CEO Tom Nassif issued the following statement:

"We recognize and applaud the efforts of Sen. Feinstein and Rep. Lofgren, as well as many other members of the House and Senate, to address the acute labor shortage that plagues production agriculture.

"Farm labor is incredibly challenging work that most native-born Americans are not interested in pursuing so we have long relied upon a skilled workforce who are new migrants to our country as well as guest workers.

"Solving the immigration crisis is a priority and necessity for the agricultural industry, and we need legislation that will create a new guest worker visa program and provide a workable path to legalization for our existing workforce and their families. As such, we welcome efforts by members of Congress to highlight the needs of agriculture."