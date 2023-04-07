Western Growers to honor D’Arrigo at the 2023 annual meeting

PHOENIX — During its quarterly board meeting, the Western Growers executive committee announced it will bestow D’Arrigo Bros. Co. of California CEO/President and Chairman of the board John D’Arrigo with the 2023 Award of Honor. The Award of Honor is Western Growers’ highest recognition of achievement and is given to individuals who have contributed extensively to the agricultural community.

D’Arrigo Bros. Co. of California is a vertically integrated grower, packer and shipper of fresh fruits and vegetables in California, Arizona and Mexico. D’Arrigo, a third-generation farmer, began his farming career cutting and packing lettuce, loading celery and planting fields in the Salinas Valley during the 1970s.

Under his leadership, D’Arrigo Bros. became pioneers in developing automated robotic harvesting equipment and drip irrigation systems. In addition, the company is the largest, privately owned, net energy metered solar powered operator in Monterey County and recipient of the prestigious Clean Air Leader Climate Change Advocate Award from the Monterey Bay Air Resources District.

“Some say that maintaining a family legacy is both a blessing and a curse, but in his years at the helm of D’Arrigo Bros., D’Arrigo has opted not only to count his blessings but to also build upon them,” said Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia. “His pioneering innovations as a grower, packer and shipper are only matched by his dedication to lifting up those around him through his extensive charitable endeavors and advocacy to improve the lives and business opportunities for everyone in agriculture. John is widely admired for decades of support of his family, his company and his community. No less important to him and to our industry is John’s long and deeply engaged service on both the Western Growers board of directors and Western Growers Assurance Trust board of trustees. John D’Arrigo is among the most impactful leaders in our industry and is a natural selection to receive Western Growers’ highest honor at our annual meeting in November.”

John served on the Western Growers board of directors for 28 years and as chair in 2004. In addition, he served on the Western Growers Assurance Trust board of directors from 1997-2022.

D’Arrigo was an inaugural appointee by the California Secretary of Agriculture to the board of the Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement. He is a founding member and on the advisory council of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, an innovative public-private partnership with the University of Arizona to improve all aspects of desert crop production.

He has been a supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation; D’Arrigo California has donated over $2 million dollars to fund over 42,000 hours of breast cancer research. In 2010, D’Arrigo founded The Agricultural Leadership Council, known as TALC, which is dedicated to changing and saving lives of agricultural workers and their families at Natividad Medical Center.

“Given my family’s three generations of involvement in Western Growers, this award is particularly meaningful for me,” D’Arrigo said. “I am humbled and honored to be joining my father, Andy, and the many legendary award recipients who have come before me. Together, we have built an industry we can be proud to leave to the next generation.”

John and his wife Sandy have been married for 32 years; they have three sons: Christopher, Michael and Matthew.

D’Arrigo’s achievements will be celebrated at the Award of Honor Dinner Gala at the Western Growers 2023 Annual Meeting at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held from Nov. 12-15, 2023. For more information about registration or to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities, please contact Assistant Vice President, Membership Kim Stuart at kstuart@wga.com .