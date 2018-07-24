The Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic will be held Sept. 29 in Battlement Mesa, Colo., at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. The clinic will be hosted by Miss Rodeo Colorado Lady-in-Waiting 2019 Kellie Stockton. This fun one-day affordable clinic covers many topics which will include: Social Media, Etiquette, Horse Management, Self Defense, Modeling and Public Speaking. Sam Johnson, of the Glenwood Veterinary Clinic, will give valuable information on veterinary care. Breakfast foods and coffee will be served at registration time. A delicious hot catered lunch from the Wing Nutz Restaurant in Rifle will be provided. Free give-a-ways all day long. This clinic is for all girls with or without a title. Ages 10 and up please. Pre-registration is required. Please contact Lyndsay Jo Smith at (970) 222-7231 or email at polochic17@hotmail.com for more information. The WSRRC website is http://www.westernsloperodeoroyalty.com and visit on facebook too.