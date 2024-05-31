Western Sugar mechanic killed rescuing another

One Western Sugar mechanic has died, and another is hospitalized after a reported gas leak Wednesday afternoon at the Fort Morgan, Colo., sugar plant.

The men were assigned to complete routine maintenance in the pump house 20 to 30 feet underground. Union steward Tyler Powell said the men were working on pumps in the two-and-a-half-year-old wastewater plant when they opened the seal and sludge began “to ooze out.”

According to Morgan County Sheriff Dave Martin, four people were treated at the hospital in Fort Morgan. Two firemen and one Western Sugar employee were treated and released. Martin said he believes, through onsite discussion with plant officials and air monitoring by first responders, that the exposure sustained was hydrogen sulfide gas. It is a gas commonly found during the drilling and production of crude oil and natural gas and in wastewater treatment and utility facilities and sewers. It is produced as a result of the microbial breakdown of organic materials in the absence of oxygen.

Genrri Ramires-Garcia, 22, and Luke Zion, 23, were attempting a repair in the Western Sugar wastewater plant when the men were reportedly overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas. Tristan Teter, 27, entered the underground space to assist Zion and later died. Ramirez-Garcia was treated at the scene and released. Zion remains hospitalized.

Western Sugar released a statement saying, “we are mourning the loss of one of our maintenance team members and extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and colleagues.” The investigation is ongoing, according to Martin.

Western Sugar processes sugar beets at Fort Morgan, Colo., and Scottsbluff, Neb., locations. WSC produces over 10 million hundred weights of sugar annually, employs over 1,000 people, and is owned by 700 grower/owners, many of whom are fourth and fifth generation growers.