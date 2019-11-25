WGCD holding tree sale

The West Greeley Conservation District launched its Low-Cost Annual Conservation Seedling Tree Sale on Nov. 1. All orders are due by March 31, 2020. These trees are great for windbreaks, reforestation and to create a wildlife habitat.

Bare root stock is sold only in bundles of 25; large tube trees, shrubs, or perennials sold in multiples of 30; extra-large 1-gallon pots are sold individually. This nursery stock must be used for conservation purposes. No guarantees for survival.

Orders are taken on a first come basis. The order form is available at: http://www.wgcd.org/programs-offerings/tree-sale/. Liz Schneider, WGCD conservation and small acreage technician is available to assist with tree planting, care and windbreak design. She will also take your tree order over the phone. You can reach her directly at (970) 534-2319 or liz.schneider@wgcd.org.

You can check the current inventory at: https://csfs.colostate.edu/seedline-tree-nursery/seedling-nursery-inventory. Some species are already selling out.

For more information please visit wgcd.org or call (970) 356-8097, ext. 3.

Payment must accompany your tree order, cash or check made out to WGCD. No cancellations or refunds will be honored. You are responsible for ensuring your order accuracy when picking up your tree order. Trees will be available for pickup at the WGCD Shop at 24631 Hwy 392, Greeley (5 miles east of Lucerne between County Road 49 and County Road 51. You must come get your order on Wednesday, 4/29 or Thursday, 4/30 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Friday morning, 5/1 between 9 a.m. and noon.

WGCD provides leadership and guidance in the conservation and management of the natural resources within the district’s boundaries through education and outreach; financial and technical assistance; and collaborations and partnerships.

Late orders will not be accepted. The WGCD office is in the USDA Service Center at 4302 W. 9th Street Road., Greeley 80634.