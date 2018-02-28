WGCD offering conservation scholarship opportunities

Right now many high school seniors might be thinking about Spring Break … but if they have their eyes wide open and hope to attend college in the fall, they are probably also searching and applying for scholarship opportunities to complete and submit by April, when most are due.

West Greeley Conservation District has more than doubled our scholarship award program to $5,000 per student. The deadline for submission of a scholarship packet from eligible students living within WGCD boundaries, who plan to attend a Colorado institution of higher learning, is 4 p.m. on April 11h, 2018.

– A map showing our District boundaries can be found at:

http://www.wgcd.org/conservation-education/college-scholarships/

– You can check your home address for WGCD tax fees at the County Assessor's site: https://www.co.weld.co.us/apps1/propertyportal/

– Students who do not live within West Greeley's service area may opt in to the district using this County Assessors form, and submitting it to our district office at 4302. W. 9th St. Rd., Greeley, CO 80634.

http://www.wgcd.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Petition-for-addition-of-lands-original.pdf

Scholarship selection is based on the student's demonstrated:

Scholastic ability, having earned a 3.0 or better (on a 4.0 scale)

Academic commitment to studies in a conservation related field such as: Natural Resources; Environmental Studies; Agriculture; Animal Science; Water; Forestry; Agribusiness; Financial need; Extracurricular activities, volunteer service and/or conservation projects that impact Weld County.

The application process includes:

•Filling out our application form found at: http://www.wgcd.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/2018-Scholarship-application.pdf

•Composing a typed two-page personal essay that addresses the importance of agriculture and conservation to the student and summarizes their school and community activities and accomplishments

•A summary of their career goals

•A completed up-to-date high school and/or college transcript

•Two confidential, sealed letters of character reference from someone not related to the applicant must be mailed, at the time the student applies, to:

West Greeley Conservation District

Attn: Scholarship

4302 W. 9th St. Rd.

Greeley, CO 80634

These letters should speak to the potential scholarship recipient's personal, civic and academic accomplishments. They can be from a teacher, principal, adviser, neighbor, employer, counselor, or parent of a friend (but not from a family member).

•Applicant might be contacted for an interview

West Greeley Conservation District will accept submissions from:

•Incoming college freshman

•Renewal (past freshman scholarship recipient)

•Continuing education (sophomore, junior or senior)

And occasionally a graduate student seeking a master's degree

The students who are selected will be notified on or before June 1 with every effort being made to notify your school prior to high school graduation. Scholarship winners must notify WGCD of intent to refuse or accept the scholarship no later than June 10.

Completed applications can be emailed to kristi.helzer@wgcd.org and must include your application, essay, goals, transcript(s) and in the email subject line state the category/level of the scholarship you are applying for along with your last name in all caps. Your two personal character reference letters should be postmarked the same day you email your packet to WGCD.