What color is your camo?

This is an open letter to the reported approximate 40% of young men and 60% of young women that comprise the left leaning (woke, progressive, etc.) segment of the 18–25-plus-year-old age group. No, we’re not going duck hunting. The question posed in the title is in reference to the military camo you will be issued if we, as a nation, continue on the same track we are on today.

Across the globe we watch the Russia/Ukraine conflict: Then the ongoing terrorist activities all over the Middle East but most significantly toward Israel, Iran’s nuclear development and sponsorship of terrorism, China eyeing Taiwan and other countries, North Korea’s long-range weapons development and general unrest and political upheaval in many countries.

This, not just Israel/Gaza, should concern you. The above have originated and/or markedly escalated over the past three years and gone largely unchallenged by the United States. These perpetrators are watching to see U.S. election outcomes as an indicator of the U.S. position going forward. Maintain the current administration and they will likely escalate their aggressiveness which could readily lead to World War III. Change administrations back to a Donald Trump led one with strong cabinet members will give pause to the perpetrators advances if not eliminating most of them over time as previously seen with the former administration. This is through showing strength and resolve by returning the U.S. to a global power again in a multitude of ways.

The latter is self-explanatory. You need to look at the former. We, the U.S., are a prize target (‘the big dog’) for all the aforementioned countries. They are even willing to work together to defeat us and our once superior global position. If they continue to see us as weak as we currently are, then WWIII is probably at hand and we come under attack. We then need all resources to defend ourselves but find them quite lacking.

First, we need military manpower. Current levels are woefully deficient, so we would need to reinstate the draft. Everybody wants equality, so let’s include women and even in combat roles. Not enough eligible candidates to fill the ranks, extend the age to 30 or more. All of this could be done by presidential directive as this administration has done over the past three years: to heck with congress!

They say the army runs on its stomach. So, we need food. Thus, as in WWII, we exempt those farm and ranch young adults along with produce processing and slaughterhouse workers from the draft to fill that critical role. Yes, you will eat “farting” cows because you are really hungry.

Next, we need fuel. That means we need to rebuild an industry you have so diligently worked to destroy. To get the manpower to do that we exempt those employed as rig workers, pipeline welders, roustabouts and refinery workers.

Ah yes, we need to manufacture arms, ammunition and equipment. Technology well might help us here but it’s the older, seasoned employees who really know how to maximize output on those production lines. No deferments needed here.

Now we need to transport the troops, food, fuel and equipment. Those truck drivers, rail and maritime workers you look down on are a critical asset and qualify for draft exemptions.

That leaves you! The college student, political or social worker, sports and entertainment personality or employee, young, unionized teacher (aka, CRT, DEI indoctrinator), IT technician, junior JD in a law firm, and all the full- and part-time positions now held by other liberals in your age group.

There likely won’t be a selective service lottery number that won’t be called. The demand will be that great. Therefore, ‘you’re in the army now’. You will learn discipline, lose that flab and get in shape, master the use of weapons you despise and utilize them to deliver lethal force. Your target well might be one of those forces you currently rally and riot in support of. You do it because you’re scared and you want to live. It’s now easy to identify the color of camo because you’re wearing it.

Therefore, you are encouraged to seriously consider the impact your vote might have on election day 2024. Your life may truly and physically depend on it.