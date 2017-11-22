By the time you read this you are probably still eating Thanksgiving leftovers and making plans for Christmas.

As I write this, I am planning to join my family in Cheyenne, Wyo., for Thanksgiving, if I can get this darn magazine to print.

And I'm just thinking about things I am thankful for. Of course, family, friends and good health top the list but there are so many others.

For example, I am thankful that whatever was wrong with my truck wasn't the transmission and that I am able to drive to and from work every day.

I am thankful that the heat is finally on here in the Greeley, Colo., office. It's either that or my hot flashes are keeping me warm.

I am also thankful that I don't have to cook the turkey on Thanksgiving. I did that once and it took forever to get done. And, when it was done, I realized I'd left the bag of giblets in the turkey.

I am also thankful that I have a husband who likes to cook, although I am making my famous green bean casserole for Thanksgiving. I'm sure he will be hovering over me making sure that I don't start any fires or I don't forget to turn the oven on.

I am thankful that I don't have to work on Thanksgiving Day like so many others, who are essential to our well-being.

I am thankful for laptop computers that will allow me to work from Cheyenne on Friday so I can get in some extra quality time with the grandkids.

And last, but not least, I am thankful for all of you who read and advertise in The Fence Post. If it weren't for you, I wouldn't get to write a column about what I'm thankful for. ❖