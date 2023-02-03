What is China up to?

The U.S. Air Force has stopped the Chinese from building a corn wet-milling plant in North Dakota because the plant would be to close Grand Forks Air Force Base and posed risks to national security.

I think that is the best course of action. I don’t know what they will do with the property the Chinese bought in North Dakota, but they won’t be able to get any permits to build anything.

We already have information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that Chinese ownership of U.S. farmland in the U.S. has increased from $81 million in 2010 to $1.8 billion in 2020.

As of December 2020, Chinese investors owned 352,140 acres, just less than 1% of all foreign-held farmland, according to the USDA. That’s compared with 13,720 in 2010.

In response, the U.S. representatives and senators have introduced a b ill that would ban China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from buying U.S. farmland and ag companies.

Let’s hope this bipartisan legislation passes.

Can’t really blame the Chinese from buying up farmland, especially since it’s a good investment. But they are just helping to drive up prices so our farmers can’t afford to buy more farmland. I just read a story that some farmland in Iowa sold for $30,000 an acre. That’s just too outrageous.

In the meantime, the government is reporting that the Chinese are flying a reconnaissance balloon over the U.S. The balloon was spotted by commercial aircraft flying over Montana, which is home to U.S. land-based nuclear missile silos.

The Chinese said the object is a weather balloon that drifted off course.

After a recommendation from the Pentagon, President Joe Biden has decided that the balloon shouldn’t be shot down because of the danger of debris hitting people on the ground.

What is even more provocative is that Chinese companies are buying U.S. military academies that operate military officer training programs.

“In 2015, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which serves as the Chinese Communist Party’s political advisory board, purchased Donald Trump’s alma mater, the New York Military Academy, for $16 million dollars. Conference member Mo Tianquan secured the purchase after a bidding war with another Chinese conglomerate,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“Two years later, a Chinese education conglomerate purchased the Florida Preparatory Academy as part of its plan to create “a global educational alliance system.” The organization partnered with a CCP-controlled regional government agency on the initiative. Both the New York Military Academy and Florida Preparatory Academy operate Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) programs, which train future military officers.”

I hate to be a conspiracy theorist but what the heck is going on here?