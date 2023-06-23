What’s the deal?

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

I’ve heard about scams for at least 50 years, and others have been aware much longer than that. So, why do individuals keep falling for the stories? Even with the advent of new scams, can’t people see there is no such thing as a free lunch?

Twice on the farm we’ve had someone drive in and say they have been spreading asphalt, finished their project and have some left. They offered to lay it for us, at a huge discount. We’d heard about before so knew it was a scam. If they did have asphalt it would be inferior and not a bargain. The other reason we knew it was not true is this is a rural community. If someone was having asphalt put down, it would be known.

Most of us who use the Internet have been contacted by the “Nigerian prince” who wants to send us a windfall inheritance. To claim it all we have to do is wire him a certain large amount of dollars to cover his expenses and then he will wire the money to us. Don’t fall for it.

“Sweepstakes” and “prizes” scammers particularly target the elderly by telephone. These callers announce, ‘You have won $10 million and a new Cadillac,’ or something similar. They ask the scam victim to send money for upfront costs; unfortunately it is all a ruse to separate you from your money. The calls for additional money usually follow. Please, if you get these types of calls, hang up. Don’t give them any information or money. Do call law enforcement.

Then there is the email you might receive from a known friend. The story line is the friend is on a trip overseas and their money and passport has been stolen. The friend needs you to immediately wire funds. I received one of these under the name of a fellow I know who does travel to Europe often yet it was obvious the message was made up. I notified the man so he could change his password and stop the hacker.

If someone calls you, NEVER give out your bank account number, a Personal Identification Number (PIN), your social security number, credit card number or anything else to give someone access to your personal information. These callers can be clever. They might offer numbers, say social security, and ask you to confirm them. No matter what number they give do NOT correct them. They are fishing (in the vernacular of the internet the word is spelled phishing). Anything they can find out from you makes their “job” of stealing from you that much easier.

If you originate the call — such as ordering a product over the phone, only then do you give out your credit card number.

Please, if it sounds too good to be true, you can bet it is.

Scams are insidious, disgusting and cause untold problems. Arming yourself with knowledge and wariness is a necessity.

Sanders is a national award-winning columnist who writes from the family farm in southwestern South Dakota. She can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .