What’s up with animal rights activists?

I’m really confused regarding animal rights activists. They are constantly railing against agriculture because chickens raised for meat aren’t allowed to roam free, female hogs are kept in tiny pens, so they don’t roll over their youngsters and kill them and dairy cows are kept in confinement.

In France, activists are protesting the killing of male chicks after they hatch.

“The egg industry does not use the male chicks born at hatcheries because which cannot lay eggs and are different breeds than poultry chickens. About 50 million male chicks are killed in France each year, according to the government. The methods include crushing and gassing,” according to the Associated Press.

Farm animals aren’t the only animal’s rights they fight for.

I admit I’m a little confused about this issue, but in Spain, they are protesting a new animal welfare law because it does not include dogs used for hunting.

“The abandoning of thousands of greyhounds at the end of every hunting season has earned social attention in the last years in Spain, where the adoption of these animals as house pets has noticeably as people become aware of the harsh conditions many of them endure in the countryside. Greyhounds are used to hunt animals such as rabbits and pheasants,” according to another Associated Press story.

Animal rights organizations have criticized Elon Musk over his shipping methods. “The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine said that public records show untrained Neuralink employees transported ‘contaminated’ devices that were removed from the brains of ‘infected’ monkeys without safely packaging them. The incidents are said to have taken place in 2019 at the University of California, Davis, where experiments on rhesus macaques were performed,” according to an Associated Press article.

At the same time, these animal rights people are all for moving wolves, lions and bears into areas where livestock is raised and allowing them to slaughter farm animals at will.

I don’t get it; they don’t want chickens confined but they are fine with letting them run free and be killed by other animals. They don’t want farm animals killed for human food, but they are more than happy to feed them to wolves, bears or lions.

I don’t have anything against wolves, bears and lions but when they protect them to the point where livestock producers can’t protect their herds or flocks something has to give.

People often talk about animals and how smart they are. If that is the case, predators should be taught that attacking livestock is bad. The only way to do that is to allow livestock producers to use force to keep them from attacking the animals in their care.

I remember an article that ran in The Fence Post a while ago where ranchers were told they should train their cows how to fend off predators. I think it makes more sense to train the predators.