Wheat from all states can be shipped to Kenya

Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that, effective immediately, U.S. wheat may now be shipped to Kenya regardless of state of origin or port of export.

“This important step will allow U.S. wheat from Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to be added to the list of states that can ship wheat to Kenya,” USDA said.

For the last 12 years, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has worked closely with Kenyan officials to address plant health concerns about flag smut of wheat (Urocystis agropyri) that kept U.S. wheat exports from Idaho, Oregon, and Washington out of Kenya, USDA said. The U.S.-Kenya Trade and Investment Working Group, established after an August 2018 White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, provided the forum for APHIS, USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to resolve this longstanding issue with Kenya.

USDA continued, “On Jan. 28, 2020, Kenya’s national plant protection organization officially signed the Export Certification Protocol between Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service and APHIS/PPQ on Wheat Grain Consignments to Kenya for immediate implementation. The protocol gives U.S. exporters full access to Kenya’s wheat market, valued at nearly $500 million annually.”

“Going forward, the USDA team looks forward to building on this success and further strengthening our relationship with Kenya as we pursue a new bilateral free trade agreement that will create additional market opportunities for U.S. producers and exporters,” said Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney.