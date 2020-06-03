Wheat growers ask Perdue for changes to coronavirus aid

The National Association of Wheat Growers told Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue this week that growers of all classes of wheat should be eligible for aid under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), not just the hard red spring wheat and durum wheat growers who have been covered so far.

CFAP “leaves behind growers of other classes of wheat who are also experiencing economic harm resulting from COVID-19,” NAWG President David Milligan wrote in reply to a USDA request for comment on commodities that were not covered under the program so far.