Wheat growers ask Perdue for changes to coronavirus aid
The National Association of Wheat Growers told Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue this week that growers of all classes of wheat should be eligible for aid under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), not just the hard red spring wheat and durum wheat growers who have been covered so far.
CFAP “leaves behind growers of other classes of wheat who are also experiencing economic harm resulting from COVID-19,” NAWG President David Milligan wrote in reply to a USDA request for comment on commodities that were not covered under the program so far.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User