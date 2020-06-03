Wheat growers ask Perdue for changes to coronavirus aid | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Wheat growers ask Perdue for changes to coronavirus aid

News News |

-The Hagstrom Report

The National Association of Wheat Growers told Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue this week that growers of all classes of wheat should be eligible for aid under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), not just the hard red spring wheat and durum wheat growers who have been covered so far.

CFAP “leaves behind growers of other classes of wheat who are also experiencing economic harm resulting from COVID-19,” NAWG President David Milligan wrote in reply to a USDA request for comment on commodities that were not covered under the program so far.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more