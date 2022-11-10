Wheat marketing webinar series coming in February

STERLING, Colo. — Many agricultural producers don’t feel confident in their abilities to market the commodities they produce. In today’s agricultural business environment of high input costs and slim or non-existent margins, marketing skills are essential. In an effort to help wheat producers improve their marketing skills, CSU Extension Ag Economist Dr. Brent Young and the Colorado Wheat Growers Association is offering a series of ag marketing webinars.

The Basic Ag Marketing Lunch and Learn — Wheat Producers Edition webinar series is meant to be a basic course covering the mechanics of cash, futures, and options markets with advanced sessions leading up to the development of a marketing plan. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in four additional webinar sessions throughout the marketing year. The webinar format is interactive and will allow for live questions. Each webinar session will be recorded for review if you miss a session or for additional viewing to clarify concepts.

The webinars will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesdays in February and March (7, 14, 21, 28, and 7, 14).

One fee covers all six sessions, $50 for Colorado Wheat Growers Association members and $100 for non-CWGA members.

To register online go to https://cowheatmarketing.eventbrite.com . For more information contact Brent Young at (970) 580-2204 or email at brent.young@colostate.edu .