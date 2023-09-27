Wheat planning and planting

The first step when planning for a wheat crop is observation of last year’s crop. Observing different fields, attending wheat field days and researching wheat varieties will provide you with information regarding newer wheat varieties in an effort to find wheat varieties that fit your farming operation. Wheat varieties offer traits that have herbicide resistance, wheat stem sawfly tolerance, strong versus weak straw strength, and heat and drought tolerance. Finding varieties that fit your operation’s needs can be found on-line at various websites such as industry sites or csucrops.com or coloradowheat.org.

As you plan ahead, there are other decisions that can affect your wheat yields: planting date; seeding rate; and seed size.

PLANTING DATE

Wheat has a wide window for optimum planting dates across Colorado. In the central part of eastern Colorado, planting early to mid-September has provided best results with Sept. 15 being optimum most years.

Many producers favor early planting to ensure adequate stand establishment. But early planting can also increase the risk of Hessian fly infestations, wheat streak mosaic and barley yellow dwarf diseases. Waiting until later will greatly reduce these problems. Early planted wheat is also more likely to have excessive fall growth that uses valuable soil moisture. Yet, planting into moisture early will ensure a wheat stand before soil conditions dry.

Wheat planted too late may have a higher risk of winterkill and poor fall growth and tillering, which can lead to increased wind erosion. Delaying planting dates past the optimum time can also reduce yields. Studies at Garden City, Kan., show a 22 percent yield reduction by delaying the planting date from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, and another 18 percent by delaying to Dec. 1.

As the planting date is delayed past the optimum, the seeding rate should be increased to compensate for the reduced wheat tillering potential.

SEEDING RATE

Seeding rates vary across the state. For dryland plantings 30 to 60 pounds per acre is common, with most using 45 to 60 pounds per acre (note: 600,000 seeds per acre is optimum). Know your variety’s seeds per pound number. If purchasing certified seed, the number is on the seed tag. Seeding rates in Colorado have been increasing slightly over time, possibly because more shorter strawed varieties are being planted.

As planting dates are delayed, seeding rates should be increased. In recent studies at Hutchinson and in northwest Kansas, high seeding rates were necessary to maximize yields when wheat was planted late. Normal seeding rates (in the recommended range) resulted in maximum yields at normal planting dates but not from later planting dates. Therefore, when planting later than Oct. 1, increase seeding rates.

SEED SIZE

Large seed has been noted to increase wheat grain yields in Kansas, but only under difficult soil moisture conditions where deeper planting was necessary. Large seed increases vigor, tillering and fall forage production compared to small seed.

However, increased grain yields cannot be guaranteed every year or with every variety when planting large seed. For example, there were no differences in yield between light- and heavy-test weight seed of a popular variety, which had excellent tillering capability. Varieties that tiller well can compensate for small seed size when planting small sized seed at shallower depths.

With September planting dates, the benefits of large seed may be reduced because seedlings from small seed have more time to tiller and become established. Also, when planting by volume (as many of us do), more seeds per acre will be planted when using small seed without drill adjustments, which may negate the positive effect of large seed.

Although the large seed does not necessarily result in higher grain yields every year, large seed is good insurance and may show yield advantages under adverse and difficult growing conditions when planting depths must be deep. Recommended wheat planting depths are 1.5 to 2 inches.

If planting deeper than 2 inches, plant a wheat variety with longer coleoptile lengths. Wheat’s coleoptile is the shoot emerging from the seed that will grow above the soil surface. Wheat varieties such as Brawl CL have a very long coleoptile and can be planted below 2 inches deep whereas the old variety Bill Brown has a short coleoptile and cannot be planted deep.