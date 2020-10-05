Wheeler: EPA waiting for court decision before issuing waiver decisions

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said last week that the agency is waiting to find out what happens with the oil industry’s appeal to the Supreme Court before issuing decisions on remaining petitions for small refinery exemptions from the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“Those pending waivers are from 2019 and they’re the subject of the 10th Circuit Court’s decision,” Wheeler told the Red River Farm Network.

“The other side of that case has appealed. We’re waiting to see what ultimately becomes of the court decision. If we were to prematurely grant or deny them and the court overturns or sustains them, we would have to go back and do them again and it’s almost impossible to go back and take away or give it to someone after the fact.”