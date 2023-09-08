Where did the summer go?

We made it to September. Where did summer go so quickly?

September’s name comes from the Latin root word Septem, which means seventh. In the early Roman calendar September was the seventh month. Then the Romans honored the Caesars. Julius Caesar was honored with a month called July and Augustus Caesar was honored with a month called August. Both were slipped in before September, so September went from the seventh month to the ninth month. Now according to Wikipedia the calendar reform of 451 B.C. added January and February making September move to ninth. Myself, I suspect that the month naming committee was presided over by a cowboy named Greg who thought, “Oh well, no big deal we can fix that anytime.” But much like the temporary fence, there it stands today centuries later. Few even ask anymore why it stands that way. Well regardless, September it is on our now Gregorian calendar.

The Native Americans had other names for this month or moon. The Navajo called it Biní anitó aa tsōh, meaning, the ripening season. While the Cheyenne called it Tonoeše’he, which means the cooling off moon. Both names seem to be as much or more descriptive and accurate than calling the ninth month of the year the seventh.

Regardless, September it is and a busy month at that. We start off with the first weekend being Labor Day weekend. It is the last hurrah of summer, last chance to get in some type of recreation and a barbeque before fall and winter set in and the school year sets your schedule for you. The following Monday is Labor Day, which is an official holiday.

Sunflowers are blooming in the barrow ditches and low spots, kids are scrubbed and the dutiful first day pictures are complete. Tears are spilled and now dried up and the school year is underway dictating everyone’s activity calendars for the next nine months.

September is recognized by most as the first full month of fall. Yes, fall is around the proverbial corner. Though most people are not in a hurry for the first hard freeze and frost to get here, at least not until a jillion flies show up at their last back yard picnics, or until they go out to enjoy a beautiful evening in their yard and get swarmed by mosquitoes, then all of a sudden a good killing freeze seems to be a great idea.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch most ranchers have pulled the bulls out of the cow herd and have them as a separate herd or group in a separate pasture. The bulls by themselves seem to spend most of their time contemplating what mischief they might cause or what they might tear and destroy up next. The calves are really growing and looking soggy. The ranchers are watching the market reports with renewed interest and checking the futures market regularly. Plans are scripted for fall works and shipping dates are set with transport lined up and confirmed.

The calendar says fall will begin Saturday, Sept. 23 for us in the Northern Hemisphere but fall seems to arrive when it wants to arrive. It arrives with a smell and a feel, when the light strikes at a certain angle and look.

Come ride with me on the day fall arrives by its own descriptive way. Come along and experience that fall is in the air day.

Fall is in the Air

Grey outlines the eastern sky,

On a beautiful summer dawn.

As the sky grows brighter I see,

A whitetail doe and spotted fawn.

The morning ride is a beauty,

Morning sun rays o’er the hills are spilling.

A canyon wren joins me riding,

Blessing me with heartfelt trilling.

But what is that come sneaking?

No, but yes, I do declare,

The slant of light, the smell, the feel,

A breath of Fall is in the air.

The calendar assigns the day,

Giving Fall a certain date.

But nature is in control,

Sometimes Fall just can’t wait.

If you are in tune with Natures way.

You will walk out side and recall,

I see it, I smell it, I feel it,

Today has the feel of Fall.

Floyd Beard