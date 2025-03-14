Where’s Cookie?

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Cookie is an owl. A stuffed purple owl with a torn wing, a patched-up beak from a fight with a new puppy, and one thing that my 4-year-old daughter is rarely seen without. In reality, this is Cookie the second, because the original Cookie got lost on a trip to town somewhere. Cookie is so important to my daughter that we have a backup Cookie for when regular Cookie goes missing right before bed. My little girl loves her stuffed owl with the purest of heart. She takes that bird everywhere, and bedtime isn’t the same if she doesn’t have her imaginary friend there to snuggle with. She is very attached to Cookie, and it got me to thinking what are the things in my life that I am overly attached to that no one else is?

I have a pocketknife that belonged to my grandpa. It’s not fancy, it wasn’t expensive, and there are a million others out there in the world that look just like it. Grandpa always carried a few knives. Usually one in his pocket, but he always kept one in his pickup. That’s where this one came from. I bought a pickup from grandpa when I was in college and the knife was in the center console. I don’t carry that knife often, in fact the only time I do is to cut calves at brandings. There will come a day when that knife will be passed on to my son, and he will give it to his children. The simple little pocketknife that probably cost a couple bucks at the hardware store when Grandpa bought it is a priceless treasure to me.

Our family tries to go on a vacation at least once a year. Without fail, there are T-shirts, knick knacks, and assorted souvenirs that make their way home from wherever we have gone. Nine out of 10 times, most of that stuff ends up in the trash. However, some time down the road we’ll be drinking our morning coffee out of a cup that was bought for too much money in a tourist trap store, and it will bring back all the memories of the trip. The cup itself is just a cup, a vessel to hold coffee and bring warmth to your hands, but it may as well be filled with a movie that plays over and over about the fun times we had together on that trip.

My wife has a mixer that was given to her for her 19th birthday. A simple kitchen tool that sits on the counter in our home. It’s helped create cookies, breads and assorted frostings and sauces. The mixer is just a mixer, but when my wife bakes with her family around, or teaches our children how to follow a recipe, the mixer is the heart of our home. The mixer was with my wife before we were married and has been in our home ever since.

Little things in our home have no meaning to anyone else but us. The pocketknife from my grandpa doesn’t mean as much as the memory of the first calf that he taught me to cut. The coffee cup from our family trip reminds me of the smile on my kids faces as they roasted marshmallows over a fire, and the mixer on the counter was the one thing my wife wanted at 19 as she dreamed of being a homemaker one day. One day my daughter will find her Cookie owl in an old box in a closet and remember all the times she couldn’t live without it. That’s all for this time, keep making memories with your family and remember those little items in your house are special for a reason. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.